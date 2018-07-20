WATCH: Security Camera Footage Shows Storm Blowing Through Marshalltown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- In addition to cleaning up debris after Thursday's tornado hit the area, Marshalltown will also have to overcome the temporary loss of jobs.

The time before some businesses are back up and running is still unknown.

Video from a security camera outside the RACOM Corporation building shows the storm approaching and wind tearing the tonneau cover off a truck sitting in the parking lot. Seconds later, the side of the building explodes, with insulation flying through the air. More and more pieces are then ripped away and blown down the street.

On Friday, although the building was torn apart, employees remained at work to make sure emergency communications remained intact for Marshalltown police and emergency crews. Even with the extensive damage, the building remains structurally sound and employees are able to continue working in portions of the structure.