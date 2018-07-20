× Worldwide Support Being Shared After Tornado Destroys Vermeer in Pella

PELLA, Iowa — Condolences are coming in from all over the world following Thursday’s devastating tornado that destroyed Vermeer Corporation in Pella.

Colm Rafferty posted on Facebook, “The Vermeer China team sends our thoughts and prayers to our Vermeer family in Pella. We will come out of this even stronger than before! #VermeerStrong.” In the accompanying picture, employees are holding a flag and standing in a “v” formation.

Vermeer employees from Sweden, Norway, Brazil, Portugal, and the Philippines are also expressing their support. One person wrote, “You can’t keep a digging dutchman down,” which is a reference to one of the machines made by Vermeer.