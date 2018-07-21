Baby Born in Texas Chick-Fil-A Bathroom Gets Free Meals for Life, Job Offer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A couple in Texas delivered their baby in a Chick-Fil-A bathroom and now the baby will get free meals for life.

KSAT reported that Falon Griffin was having contractions Tuesday night, so she and husband Robert drove to meet a family friend at a Chick-Fil-A to drop off their two children before going to the hospital.

When they got to the restaurant parking lot, however, Falon knew she couldn’t wait, so she headed to the bathroom. The restaurant was closed, but she banged on the door and begged the staff to let her in.

“I was very insistent,” Falon joked while talking to KENS.

With the baby starting to crown, the couple decided to deliver right there, in a stall of the fast food restaurant.

Robert wrote on Facebook:

“When she got to the shoulders, I realized the chord was wrapped around her neck TWICE. didn’t want to alert my wife, so just told her try to relax for a minute and I was somehow able to unwrap the chord from the baby’s neck. With two more strong pushes, and using my shirt for a towel, out came Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin.”

Employees called an ambulance, but Gracelyn had already been born by the time it arrived. The baby and her mother were taken to a hospital.

Chick-Fil-A has offered Gracelyn free food for life and a guaranteed first job at age 16, according to KENS. Store owners said they want to host her first birthday party.