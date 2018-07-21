Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Bondurant, Cleanup Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- A normally quiet town buzzed with activity on Saturday in an effort to clean up debris left behind by a recent tornado.

In a matter of moments, severe weather devastated portions of Bondurant. Residents are in the process of piece their lives back together, but say they are also grateful to be alive.

"We made it. We made it. We're just so happy," says Sara Page.

Page and her three young children barely had any time to seek shelter before winds tossed around her in-laws' camper like a toy, dropping it just a few feet from her house.

"That's when I saw the camper hit the front of the house, bounce back. That's when I grabbed the girls and went back through the kitchen, and as we were running, all these windows are just busting through," she says.

Now, the house is almost unrecognizable. A family reunion of sorts has brought everyone back to Bondurant to piece the home back together.

Insurance adjusters urge homeowners to limit cleanup so they can asses the damage. The Iowa Insurance Division, along with several other organizations and agencies, set up shop at City Hall to help field questions and assist homeowners affected by the storm. The center is located at 200 2nd Street NE and will be open through the weekend, including Monday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.