× Police Investigating Overnight Knife Attack in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating an overnight knife attack.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of 6th Street at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday on a report of a dispute. The call was then upgraded to a stabbing.

Investigators say two groups were involved in an argument when the suspect grabbed a large knife and began slashing at the victim. Paramedics took the injured victim to Mercy Hospital.

Officers found the suspect a short time later hiding in an apartment nearby, and located the knife under a mattress. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.