× Police Searching for Dubuque Work Release Inmate

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Police are searching for a man who failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility on Friday night.

Sylvester Paul Hubbard, 32, has been convicted of domestic abuse assault and other charges in Dubuque County. He is described as an African American male standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 269 pounds.

Hubbard was admitted to the work release facility on June 13th.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact local police.