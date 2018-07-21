× Search Continues for Missing Iowa Student

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The family of a missing University of Iowa student says she would never run away or fall out of touch with her family.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, was reported missing on Thursday, when family members say she was going for a run in Brooklyn. They say the last person she was in contact with was her boyfriend on Wednesday night. Tibbetts has not been heard from since.

Volunteers have been out searching for Tibbetts, but so far have found no trace of the student.