‘The Amount of Progress We Have Already Made is Astounding,’ Says Vermeer President

PELLA, Iowa -- Vermeer Manufacturing hopes to start up production again on Monday, working through the weekend to clean up from the EF3 tornado that hit Pella.

Workforce Development is setting up a temporary office in Pella to help business leaders and employees affected by the storm.

The Vermeer campus suffered extensive damage, and 3,000 people were inside the numerous buildings when the tornado hit. However, only seven people received minor injuries.

President and CEO Jason Andringa released a statement on Facebook discussing how proud he was of Vermeer.

"The way our team handled the situation, followed procedures and cared for one another is precisely what Vermeer team members pride themselves in - doing more. The amount of progress we have already made is astounding," he wrote.

In a press conference following the tornado, Andringa said officials plan to rebuild and that the company will "come back stronger than ever."