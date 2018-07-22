Cyclone Football Players Help Marshalltown With Cleanup Efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- The Iowa State University football team brought the muscle to Marshalltown on Saturday, and unlike the twister that blew through in a matter of minutes, these Cyclones were around for much longer.

The team had originally scheduled a team-building activity for Saturday--which would have had them working on farms--but Thursday's disaster in Marshalltown made them change plans.

“The residents needed help, so we came as fast as we could. Now we're here…we don't have a time limit, we're just here 'til the people here say they don’t need us anymore. We're just going around to each house to see who needs help,” said running back David Montgomery.

Saturday's cleanup lasted for hours, and will still require countless more. Coach Matt Campbell says the team felt the need to pitch in.

“To be able to give back and help at least make a dent in some of the work here...I think that’s what makes the state really special. I think that's what makes being at Iowa State special, it's the people, and obviously we're part of that community and want to help out,” he said.

Campbell said members of the senior leadership team suggested the plan.

“Really proud of our guys, you know, one of our mottos is 'give more of yourselves than you take from the whole,' and I think our kids understand that,” he said.

The residents of Marshalltown want the team to understand how much it means to them.

“It's absolutely incredible, for them to take the time out, come here, help a community that's devastated and give their time...they're such gracious people, the coaches, the players, it's awesome to have them come down and work with us,” said Justin Boliver.

For a town full of Cyclone fans, on this particular Saturday, the team is rooting for them.

“It just means a lot more, saying hey, we want to give back, we know you guys are there to support us, this is how we're going to show we support you, and they've done it,” said Boliver.

All 120 members of the team were present, including some of the auxiliary staff.