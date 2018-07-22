Multi-Million Dollar Cumming Home Goes Up in Flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMMING, Iowa -- State fire investigators are looking for answers in to what caused a multi-million dollar home to catch fire.

Several agencies responded to the fire at a home inside the Powder River Ranch at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday. The ranch is a well-known equestrian facility in Cumming.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles, and officials say the 14,000 square foot home is a total loss. Firefighters say the size of fire, the home, and its location made it difficult for them to extinguish the flames.

"The problem with this house was just having the water supply for it," said Thomas Fischer of the Norwalk Fire Department. "In a rural setting you have no hydrants, so you rely on other apparatus bringing you water."

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.