President Trump Visiting Iowa This Week

IOWA -- President Trump will visit Iowa this week to support a congressman up for re-election.

Incumbent U.S. Representative Rod Blum is up against Democrat and State Representative Abby Finkenauer.

The Des Moines Register reports the president will be in Dubuque on Thursday. His visit comes as tensions continue to rise between the administration and Iowa farmers, who are caught up in an escalating international trade war.

Vice President Mike Pence said the tariff plan will work out "in the long run" during a visit to Cedar Rapids earlier this month.

Details of the president's trip have not yet been released.