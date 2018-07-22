× Suspect in Custody After Officer-Involved Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made one arrest after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person armed with a gun in the 100 block of Kirkwood Avenue. Detectives learned 21-year-old Michael Garrison had been involved in a dispute inside a residence, during which he allegedly threatened someone at that location with a handgun. He fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Sergeant Jeremy Sprague, who is a 12-year veteran of the Des Moines Police Department, later saw Garrison walking nearby. Garrison then began running away and pointed a handgun at the officer. Sergeant Sprague fired at Garrison, who continued running but was taken into custody shortly after.

Nobody was injured during the incident. Police recovered a pellet gun at the scene, which they believe is the weapon Garrison pointed at Sprague.

Garrison now faces numerous charges in connection to the dispute at the home and his actions towards Sergeant Sprague, including criminal mischief, assault while displaying a weapon, and interference with official acts.

Garrison has since been booked into the Polk County Jail.