Man Severely Injured While Helping With Tornado Recovery in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- A man trying to help Marshalltown recover after a tornado his the area is now recovering, as well.

A tree came down on Eric Duffy as he cleared debris on Sunday. He was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital with severe injuries.

While in the hospital on Monday, Duffy posted his thanks to emergency responders, saying, "The paramedics made some decisions that I know kept me safe and going. I have a broken back, a splitting headache, and some other injuries but they will heal in time as will Marshalltown. Again, thank you and God bless all of you."