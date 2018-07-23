× Nebraska Man Found Dead Days After Iowa Motorcycle Accident, Authorities Say

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that officials believe left one man dead.

On Sunday afternoon, officials responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and Old Highway 6 between Dexter and Redfield. When they arrived, deputies found a motorcycle with Nebraska license plates in a cornfield northwest of the intersection.

Austin Welke, a 29-year-old Nebraska resident, was found deceased at the scene; authorities believe he had been deceased for multiple days. Welke’s friends, who confirm he was staying in Redfield on a work assignment, say he had not been in contact with anyone since Friday.

No foul play is suspected, but autopsy results will determine Welke’s cause of death. Authorities currently believe Welke’s vehicle left the road, which caused an accident and resulted in his death. The investigation is ongoing.