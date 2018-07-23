New Display at Jordan Creek Mall Aims to Stop Distracted Driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa’s texting law has been in effect for more than a year, this makes texting or using the phone while driving a primary offense. Yet, people still drive with distractions every day. A new display at Jordan Creek Town Center shows people just how dangerous driving with distractions really is.

The display shows a destroyed car along with videos of real distracted driving accidents taken with Iowa Department of Transportation cameras.

“This is the end result of driving distracted. The end result isn’t anything other than destruction and pain and expense,” Choice Creative Solutions General Manager Jeff Klein said.

Choice Creative Solutions, the central Iowa marketing company paired with the Iowa Department of Transportation, Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company, and Wrench & Go to set up this interactive display located inside the mall in front of the Century 20 movie theaters.

The display aims to change the culture that driving while using your cellphone or with other distractions is okay.

“It kind of goes back to like the 1980s when nobody wore seat belts, and we changed that culture now where it’s a habit, you get in the car and you put on a seatbelt it’s what you do,” Iowa DOT Information Specialist Tracey Bramble said.

Bramble said statistically the biggest distraction is your cellphone or hand-held devices but that is far from the only distraction.

“Anything that takes your mind, eyes or hands off the wheel or off of the task of driving is a distraction,” Bramble said.

Between the car itself and the videos of distracted driving accidents, Jordan Creek Town Center said this display has been very impactful in facilitating conversations.

“We constantly have groups of people around and stopping, I see parents pointing things out to their kids,” Jordan Creek Town Center General Manager Randy Tennison said.

“People will see this every day and they’ll be like that’s not going to be me and you’ll take that one second to take that text and you’re going to end up in the back of a semi,” Madrid resident Jenn Mericle said as she watched one of the display videos.

Starting August 1st, Iowans can take a pledge to stop distracted driving at takethepledgeiowa.com. They are giving away several hundred-dollar gift cards to Jordan Creek Town Center as well as tickets to see Shawn Mendez in Des Moines next June.