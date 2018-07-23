× Pella Man Charged for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Child

PELLA, Iowa — A 40-year-old Pella man is facing charges of sexual abuse.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says it received a complaint about 40-year-old James Verhoef on July 17th, claiming he had sexually abused a child.

The alleged abuse began when the victim was just eight-years-old and continued until they reached 13-years-old.

Verhoef faces one count of sexual abuse in the second degree, one count of sexual abuse in the third degree, and two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

Investigators says the abuse took place at 1544 Adams Avenue in rural Pella.

Further charges are pending and the investigation remains ongoing.