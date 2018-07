× RAGBRAI Co-Founder Dies at 83

IOWA — RAGBRAI co-founder and longtime Des Moines Register columnist Donald Kaul has passed away.

Kaul started RAGBRAI in 1973 with John Karras, after Karras suggested Kaul ride his bicycle across Iowa and write columns about what he saw. Kaul was also a two time Pulitzer Prize finalist.

He passed away on Sunday morning–the same day RAGBRAI began this year–after stopping treatment for prostate cancer. Kaul was 83 years old.