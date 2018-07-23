Recovery Center to Open as Marshalltown Cleanup Continues With Extra Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Cleanup efforts are moving ahead in Marshalltown with some extra help and muscle power.

"Many hands make light work, so we're working our way, literally, across town," said Nicki Boliver, a P.E. teacher at Rogers Elementary School.

The Marshalltown High School cross country, volleyball, and football teams pitched in to help residents clean up after a recent tornado. Volunteers went block by block, picking up branches and debris and hauling it to the curb. Some of the adults were even out with chainsaws. Boliver said the school's crews will be out there until the work is done.

More than 1,500 homes and businesses were damaged by the storm. Of those, 35 were destroyed and 267 sustained major damage. Over 2,000 Alliant Energy customers remain without power.

The city plans to open a storm recovery center on Tuesday, bringing many different resources to one place. The center will be located at the Marshalltown High School Roundhouse, at 1602 S. 2nd Avenue. Hours for the center are:

Tuesday : noon - 8 p.m.

Wednesday : 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – noon

In order to utilize the services, residents are asked to bring proof of address.