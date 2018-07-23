Town Rallies Together to Keep Missing College Student’s Name Alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Iowa -- It's been five days since Mollie Tibbetts was last seen, but for residents in her hometown of Brooklyn it has felt like forever.

The Powesheik County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Criminal Investigation has not released any new information about the investigation. According the DCI, all leads have been exhausted and officials are still conducting interviews. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of criminal or foul play being involved.

While the town waits for answers, residents are working to keep Mollie's name alive. A locally-owned print shop, Live Now Designs, has printed and sold hundreds of materials displaying the missing woman's picture and information.

"It has been kind of a whirlwind, like nothing we would ever expect," says owner Joy Vanlandschoot.

The small shop is shipping "Find Mollie" signage across the state and around the country. Employees are working around the clock to keep up with demand.

"We have had volunteers come in to punch buttons, make signs, and do everything to keep our regular business going as normal," she says.

Tibbetts' high school friend Kayleigh Holland took the day off from work to volunteer at the print shop on Monday. She says the past few days have been some of the scariest and most surreal of her life. Holland describes Tibbetts as kind and caring.

"She’s the person who would be there for anybody, so that's kind of why I'm doing what I’m doing, because I know she’d do it for me," Holland says.

Even those who do not know the missing woman says her spirit is keeping them going.

"She sounds like she would lift others up when they lost hope. I feel like Mollie has strengthened us, in a way, and has kept us hopeful," says Vanlandschoot.

Anyone with information about Tibbetts or her whereabouts are asked to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679. For more information about purchasing signage, click here.