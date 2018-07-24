Fallen Des Moines Officers Honored in Pleasant Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- The Pleasant Hill Police Department is making sure two fallen officers aren't forgotten.

Des Moines Officers Susan Farrell and Carlos Puente-Morales were killed in March of 2016 when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80.

A framed copy of the resolution honoring the fallen officers was presented to Susan's husband, Pleasant Hill Officer Jesse Farrell, on Tuesday evening.

"Officer Farrell started her career at the Polk County Jail. She served the city of Pleasant Hill as a reserve officer, honing her skills to reach her goal to be a member of the Des Moines Police Department," said Pleasant Hill Police Chief Al Pizzano. "I just joined the Pleasant Hill Police Department when Susan started the Des Moines Police Academy. The one thing I remember each time I saw Susan was her big smile. I know that smile brightened the day of everyone who saw her."

Officer Farrell's name also appears on the fallen peace officer memorial at the State Capitol. She was Iowa's first female officer to be killed in the line of duty.