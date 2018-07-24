Family Clarifies Details of Mollie Tibbetts’ Disappearance as Search Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa -- A new tip line has been dedicated to generating new leads in the disappearance of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, as the Iowa student's family aims to clear up some misinformation.

Tibbetts disappeared last week. Many people are reporting she was out for a run on Wednesday night when she disappeared from the Brooklyn area, but her aunt says she made it back to the house where she was dog-sitting. Her boyfriend was the first to notice she was missing on Thursday morning.

Even with the lack of clues, her aunt, Kim Calderwood, remains hopeful.

"You've seen her pictures, she's obviously a physically beautiful girl, but she's more beautiful on the inside," Calderwood said. When asked if she's scared about the situation, she replied, "I'm just not even going to go there right now."

Anyone with any information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679 or email tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com.