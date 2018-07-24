× Fifth Suspect in Ankeny Sexual Assault Arrested in Chicago

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police confirm the fifth and final suspect in a sexual assault investigation has now been arrested.

On October 1st, 2017, Ankeny officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of SW 8th Street. A female victim said she was assaulted by multiple people, all of whom she knew previously. Four of the suspects were arrested and charged within the next several days, but officials were still trying to locate the fifth suspect, Jamonte Luckett.

On July 11th, Luckett was arrested in Chicago. He has since been transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with second degree sexual assault.