Food Truck With a Special Mission Hits the Streets

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Food trucks are all the rage these days, and a new one is hitting the streets with a special mission.

Just like any food truck, employees must take inventory, fire up the grill, and get the drinks flowing. The Sunnyside Express serves up Mediterranean fare.

Assistant Manager Michael LeCroy said, "We have 100% leg of lamb that we roast in our oven. We have chicken and pork and falafel, salads, nachos, and of course our homemade honey lemonade.”

The food truck also dishes out skills.

"This truck is great because we have individuals from the camp and Easter Seals come on the truck and learn soft skills and other fun stuff," said LeCroy.

Easter Seals of Iowa, which serves people with disabilities, launched the food truck this spring. A $25,000 Ignite grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines' Community Innovation Challenge got the food truck up and running.

"This food truck just really provided a really unique venue for us to support people with disabilities to learn not only their job on the food truck and get that employment experience, but also to learn all those soft skills that you need to have with employment," said Director of Marketing Jessica Brown.

Proceeds go back into Easter Seals of Iowa to help individuals with disabilities gain independence.

Follow Sunnyside Express on Facebook and visit the Klickle app to find out where the truck will be located.