Gain ‘Skills for Life’ at Grimes Driving Clinic This Week

GRIMES, Iowa -- A special training clinic for drivers is taking place in Grimes this week.

Farm Bureau Financial Services and the Iowa Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau are teaming up with Ford for the Driving Skills for Life program that's meant to help new and young drivers improve their skills.

Officials say it's a great way to learn just how dangerous distracted driving can be.

"It's a great, valuable lesson that when your attention is divided when you're driving, bad things are going to happen. Luckily with this experience, you're taking out driving cones. In real life, without this experience, you're taking out cars," said Iowa Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau Chief Patrick Hoye.

A morning and afternoon session will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. To register, visit drivingskillsforlife.com.