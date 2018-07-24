× ‘Iowa Girlz’ Takes on ‘World of Dance’ on NBC Tuesday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro dance group takes the national stage Tuesday night on Channel 13.

The Iowa Girlz, a dance team of five teens, will be on World of Dance at 9:00 p.m. On NBC.

The group rehearses at Becky’s Dance Studio in Pleasant Hill. They’ve won all sorts of competitions, members have appeared on America’s Got Talent, Little Big Shots, and Dance Moms.

Some of the members of Iowa Girlz joined us last week and said being a part of the show was a really positive experience.

“Not only that we spend everyday together, but we got to spend more time together meeting other new people that are amazing and just being like a part of the TV show is an amazing experience,” said dancer Sky Mottet.