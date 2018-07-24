Iowa Politicians React to Trump Administration’s Plan to Help Farmers Impacted by Tariffs

IOWA — On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it would provide money to farmers impacted by tariffs due to the ongoing trade war.

The administration said it would provide up to $12 billion in short-term federal aid. Iowa leaders are now responding to the announcement.

Congressman David Young shared his thoughts with Channel 13’s Sonya Heitshusen. Statements from other Iowa politicians can also be seen below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor Kim Reynolds

“The $12 billion in farm aid announced today will provide a short-term fix, but it’s not a long-term solution. As I've said all along, nobody wins in a trade war. We must continue to expand and open markets, protect the Renewable Fuel Standard and allow Iowa products to be sold across the globe. Iowa farmers are the most productive in the world and will always win when they have unrestricted access to markets. I will never stop fighting for Iowa families affected by this trade war.”

Senator Chuck Grassley

“Many U.S. products face market barriers abroad. I don’t fault the President for trying to get a better deal for Americans, but it’s not fair to expect farmers to bear the brunt of retaliation for the entire country in the meantime. I’ve had several White House meetings with President Trump to express my concerns in strong terms. Every third row of soybeans in Iowa is exported. We also export large amounts of pork and beef. That means farmers depend on access to foreign markets to make ends meet and provide for their families. The President’s announcement of billions of dollars in aid that will be made available to struggling farmers later this year is encouraging for the short term. What farmers in Iowa and throughout rural America need in the long term are markets and opportunity, not government handouts. I look forward to reviewing the details of the President’s proposal and continuing to work with the Administration to find permanent solutions that will give confidence and certainty to our farmers as soon as possible.”

Representative Dave Loebsack

“Today’s announcement by President Trump is proof positive that his not fully thought-out policies are having a real economic impact on Iowans. Although I am pleased that some steps are being taken to reduce the harm from these misguided tariffs on Iowa’s farmers, we must not stop fighting for greater opportunity and market access. As I travel across Iowa meeting with farmers, they tell me that they want to see a more thoughtful approach to our trade policies, rather than the tit-for-tat tariffs and retaliations that we have recently seen. We must hold bad actors, such as China, responsible while not alienating our allies. President Trump must find a way out of this mess so that Iowa’s farmers and manufacturers are no longer targets of this trade war.”

Congressman Steve King

“President Trump personally promised me that agriculture would be held harmless as he worked on trade, and today’s announcement of $12 billion in USDA assistance for disrupted markets confirms his intention to keep his promise to me,” said King. “Importantly, the USDA intends to use a Trade Promotion Program to develop new export markets for American agricultural products. These new export markets will remain when the current disputes over trade are settled on terms more favorable to American producers. I applaud the Administration for taking this needed action, and I am confident that President Trump, Secretary Perdue, and Ambassador Branstad are all working diligently to open China’s markets to greater trade in Iowa’s agricultural products.”

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig

“These programs recognize the market challenges our farmers are facing today, and will provide some temporary assistance. What we need is certainty when it comes to our trade relationships. We continue to urge the administration for the swift resolution of our trade negotiations with China and our NAFTA trading partners, as well as pursuing new trade agreements. As I travel the state I continue to hear Iowa farmers want more trade, not aid.”