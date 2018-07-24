× Lennox to Rebuild Tornado-Ravaged Plant in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — One of Marshall County’s largest employers is vowing to rebuild after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Marshalltown last Thursday.

The Lennox plant was left with some of the worst damage from the storm, with much of the roof being torn away by winds up to 144 miles per hour.

There were fears that rather than rebuild, Lennox might decide to relocate.

Monday, Lennox CEO Doug Young put rest to those fears and said the company is committed to the Marshalltown community and plans to rebuild.

Lennox manufactures heating and cooling systems.