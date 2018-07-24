One Killed When Golf Cart and Motorcycle Crash in Mount Ayr

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving a golf cart and a motorcycle.

The accident happened on Highway 169 in Mount Ayr on Saturday afternoon. The patrol's initial report shows both vehicles were traveling in the same direction. As the motorcycle attempted to pass on the left, the golf cart turned left and the vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist, 54-year-old DeWayne Clark of Mount Ayr, was killed. He was not wearing a helmet. The golf cart driver wasn't injured.

The crash remains under investigation.