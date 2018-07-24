RAGBRAI Riders Pedal Through Jack Trice During Ames Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- For the first time in 10 years, RAGBRAI made its way through Ames on Tuesday. It's a day the city eagerly awaited.

"Since we go the notice in January, every day we've been planning," says Iowa State University Program Coordinator Liz Kurt.

The city planned hosted to an expected 20,000 riders, so residents dusted off the old RAGBRAI routine and brought something new and fresh to the event this year. As riders rode into town, they could "scoop the loop" by taking a lap around the field at Jake Trice Stadium.

"This was awesome, riding around the stadium as a Cyclone fan. We're used to sitting up there and watching games, so to be this close is pretty cool," says Sheldahl cyclist Patrick Johnson.

Riders who were brave enough to wear their Hawkeye black and gold gear say the ride into Cyclone country was memorable.

"It was therapeutic. I don't feel so hostile," Greg Buntz of Grinnell laughs. "I hope Hawkeyes are just as nice as the Cyclones were when we ride into Iowa City later this week."

This is the only the second time in RAGBRAI history that cyclists have been able to tour a division one football stadium on the route. The tour of the stadium was just the start of the day-long party in Ames. Cyclists made their way to Downtown Ames' Main Street for activities, food, and music.

On Wednesday, riders will continue their journey to Newton.