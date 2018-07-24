× RAGBRAI Road Closures in Ames on Tuesday

AMES, Iowa – The city of Ames is shutting down streets in order to host thousands of RAGBRAI riders Tuesday.

South 4th Street at the Jack Trice Stadium will be closed all day on Tuesday.

Public Relations Officer for the city of Ames Susan Gwiasda said it is where the riders will be welcomed in to the city.

“As the bicyclists come in you can high-five them, wave to them see them, that’s kind of the central point and information area. We’ll have music, there will be some food vendors there. That’s the place where it is really impressive if you’ve never seen all the bicyclists come in at one time, to see this constant stream of bicyclists. We encourage residents to get involved in that,” Gwiasda said.

Riders will come in south of Ames on R-38 making their way to Mortensen Road and riding all the way to the stadium.

Gwiasda said to avoid using Mortensen Road on Tuesday, because of soft road closures. In addition, only locals will be able to use Beach Avenue.

For a full map of alternative routes in Ames, click here.

Riders will have the opportunity in Ames to do a Cyclone Loop, meaning they can bike around the track in Jack Trice Stadium.

“We moved the route a little bit around this year, so it’s easier to manage. We think it’s safer and it will be a really beautiful entry way into Ames and then into the area right by Iowa State University, the Iowa State Center and Jack Trice Stadium,” Gwiasda said.

Gwiasda said riders are expected to come in to Ames between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Ames will have vendors and entertainment in its downtown on Main Street.