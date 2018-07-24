× Ritz and Goldfish Crackers Among Growing List of Foods Recalled for Possible Salmonella Contamination

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert Friday for foods that contain whey powder. Whey powder is an ingredient regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration and is used in a number of foods.

According to a 2017 study, whey powder is used to modify texture, thicken foods, gel foods and to enhance solubility and transportability of foods.

“The whey powder is an FDA-regulated product that is being voluntarily recalled by the producer, Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI). Additional FSIS-regulated products containing the recalled whey powder may be added to this public health alert as more information becomes available,” FSIS said in announcing the recall.

Symptoms of salmonella begin 12 to 72 hours after a person is infected and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramping. This can last about four to seven days, and most individuals recover without treatment. However, those who develop severe diarrhea may need to be hospitalized. Those who are very young, who are very old or who have compromised immune systems are most at risk for complications and severe cases of illness.

No illnesses have been reported so far due to these recalls but consumers should not eat any of the recalled foods because they could make you sick.

All products that list whey powder as an ingredient on the packaging are not at risk.

Here’s a list of recalls due to whey powder:

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish

Pepperidge Farm issued a recall for four varieties of its Goldfish crackers that were distributed nationwide. The recalled crackers include Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

Whey powder is an ingredient in a seasoning “applied to” these items, according to the company.

Ritz crackers

Mondelēz Global LLC recalled certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and other Ritz Bits products because they contain whey powder that has been recalled for possible salmonella contamination. The products are available nationwide.

The voluntary recall is a precaution, as no complaints of illness have been reported, the company said.

The recalled product list includes Ritz Bits cheese cracker sandwiches and mixed cookie and cracker variety packs.

Swiss rolls

Flowers Foods recalled Swiss rolls because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The ingredient whey powder was recalled for possible contamination. There have been no reports of illness from Swiss rolls, according to the company.

Swiss rolls sold nationwide under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value have been recalled. Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have also been recalled, the company said.

Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz

Pinnacle Foods, Inc recalled 15.25 oz Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz with a best buy date of 9/6/19. The recalled frozen microwavable dinners have the establishment number “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the package. They were shipped to retailers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The recall is due to whey powder used in ranch dressing that is a seasoning in the mashed potatoes and with the boneless chicken that are part of the meals.