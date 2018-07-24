× Young Driver Clocked at 129 Miles Per Hour in Western Iowa

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers to take it slow, after they pulled over a young driver going almost twice the speed limit on a western Iowa interstate.

The State Patrol posted about the traffic stop on its Facebook account. The post says a trooper pulled over a “young and inexperienced driver” for going 129 miles per hour on I-29 north of Council Bluffs.

The traffic stop happened Tuesday morning. The driver said he was “testing” his car out.

The post ended with some advice from the Iowa State Patrol, “Slow down, put the phone down and buckle up!!”