Farmers React to Trump Administration’s $12 Billion Relief Plan

NEVADA, Iowa -- On Tuesday, President Trump announced a $12 billion relief package for farmers to offset their losses brought on by new Chinese tariffs.

“We've lost over two dollars on the price of beans, 20-25%, corn similar story, pulled down 60-70 cents a bushel” said famer Mark Kenny.

Kenny says the collateral damage of the Trump administration's trade war is real.

“As farmers we're accustomed to swings in the market, but here it felt like the rug got pulled out from under us” said Kenny.

The bailout plan would see the USDA send money directly to farmers and allow them to purchase products directly for things like food banks.

“To which my response is 'I don't need a short-term band-aid for this wound you've opened up’” said Kenny.

Kenny says he appreciates the gesture as he says it's acknowledgement that the trade policy has hurt farmers, but there needs to be a long-term fix…and soon.

“What I want to see the office of the U.S. Trade Representative sitting down with representatives from all our trade partners all over the world with constructive conversation. Name calling, insults, those kind of things, we don't react well to them, so we certainly can’t expect our trade partners to react well to them either” said Kenny.

The Iowa Soybean Association also reacted to the bailout plan saying:

“While the Administration`s effort to mitigate the short-term impact of tariffs on exports and prices through payments to farmers and commodity purchases provides some relief, it is not the solution. We strongly encourage the White House to immediately develop and embark on a long-term plan that replaces reduced exports and improves the competitiveness of U.S. soybeans”

On a more macro level, Kenny feels like the bailout is just bad economic policy.

“I want to see our long term economic path that we're on be solid, and certainly, a long-term solid economic path is not paid with bailouts. This isn't the government's money, this belongs to the taxpayers” he said.

On Wednesday President Trump announced a trade deal with the EU where it will commit to buying more U.S. soybeans. It is unclear how much soy the EU will buy and how much it will off-set the losses seen in the Chinese market.