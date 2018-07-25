Foxes are Stealing Newspapers and Leaving Them All Over One Man’s Backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - It was a mystery. Newspapers started showing up behind James Eubanks' Winston-Salem home.

On Tuesday morning there was only one, but there have been many more.

"We’ve picked up as many as 10 papers in one night," Eubanks told WGHP.

It all started 10 days ago.

"I was looking out our picture window which overlooks the back and saw something back there and walked back there and there were like five or six newspapers," Eubanks said.

Puzzled, he cleaned up the mess and didn't give it much more thought.

The next day, the Yellow Pages phone books were delivered and the morning after, there were nine in Eubanks backyard.

"That’s when I decided I’ve got to put a camera out. Something is going on back there," Eubanks said.

A night vision game camera caught some unexpected culprits in the act - foxes.

"It clearly shows him with a newspaper," Eubanks said. "I had no idea we were going to find foxes."

Every night there they are caught on camera behind Eubanks' house.

"Without the pictures no one would believe it. I assure you," Eubanks said.

Eubanks said he thinks there are at least three foxes and maybe more.

The only question left is why. James Eubanks has a humorous answer to that.

"Since its newspapers, it must be Fox News," he said.