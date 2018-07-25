Fred Hubbell Turns RAGBRAI Into Campaign Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE CENTER, Iowa -- Fred Hubbell took his time making it between campaign stops on Wednesday, going as fast as his legs would carry him.

Hubbell, the Democratic nominee for Governor, rode RAGBRAI along with his brother, Mike, on Wednesday. Hubbell stopped along the way to meet voters and refuel for each leg of the ride.

Hubbell says RAGBRAI is a perfect example of all the things great about Iowa. But he says it is also a reminder for him of the struggles of many Iowans right now.

"It's great to have events like this but there are a lot of people in our state who aren't making livable wages, their basic needs aren't met with their jobs because incomes are too low, schools have class sizes that are way too high, healthcare access is denied," Hubbell said during a stop in State Center, "We need a governor who is going to stand up for Iowans and invest in people with healthcare and education and income across our state. Then we can have more people who can afford to take the time to be on RAGBRAI and enjoy themselves."