× People Paint Rocks to Support Huxley Library

HUXLEY, Iowa –This is the busiest time of the year for area libraries as they keep kids reading during the summer. The theme for this year’s summer reading program is libraries rock. People at one Iowa library took that beyond books.

The local library is a hub of activity. Mom Sarah Miller said, “We’re at the library at least once a week.”

It’s especially busy in the summer. Huxley Public Library Director of Library Services Cathy Van Maanen said, “When we have an average 230-240 kids a week who come through here for summer reading programs.”

Despite the quiet calm of the Huxley Public Library, it’s clear through signs that libraries rock. Miller, who is also part of the Friends of the Library, said, “One interpretation of that is music, and that is certainly a big part of the library program.”

Huxley’s Friends of the Library interpreted the nationwide theme of the summer reading program with a twist, asking people to paint actual rocks. It’s part community art project and part fundraiser. People paid $1 to paint a rock. So far, Friends of the Library collected $2,000. The money will support books and supplies for library programs throughout the year.

Van Maanen said, “But most importantly, it gets those families, those children involved in what we’re doing. And the most important message we want to give out is the importance of reading, and it starts with children, and it starts with our programs.”

The rocks are displayed on the first floor of the 3C’s building in Huxley. Organizers hope to have one rock for every person in Huxley, which would add up to 4,000. Miller said, “We’d love to see this entire space filled.”

She added, “That really was the goal of the project to begin with, to show that one person can make a difference in the community.”

Everyone is welcome to paint a rock this Friday. The Huxley Public Library and Friends of the Library will hold a Party in the Park. It’s from 6 to 8 p.m. at Railroad Park. It includes a family bike ride, performance by Dueling Pianos, food trucks and more.