Polk County Judge Blocks Portions of Voter ID Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans will once again have 40 days to vote before election day rather than just 29 this fall after a Polk County judge blocked portions of the state’s “Voter ID Law” today.

The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa, or LULAC, is suing Secretary of State Paul Pate and the State of Iowa to stop enforcement of HF 516 which was signed into law by Terry Branstad in 2017. The law made sweeping changes to Iowa voting laws, including the requirement that a voter show an ID to cast a ballot. LULAC claims in its lawsuit that the law disenfranchises voters and adds unnecessary barriers to voting.

On Wednesday Polk County Judge Karen Romano agreed. Romano issued an injunction blocking three parts of the law:

limiting early voting to 29 days before election day

requiring a voter registration number to request an absentee ballot

election officials rejecting ballots due to signatures that don’t match those on file

In her ruling Romano says the potential harm of these portions of being enforced now is greater to voters than the potential protections they offer to the voting system. Today’s injunction is not a final ruling on the lawsuit which is still be challenged in court.

Iowans can still be asked to show an ID before voting in November’s general election. Those without IDs can swear an affadavit to affirm their identity. Beginning in 2019 all Iowans will be required to show an ID before casting a ballot.