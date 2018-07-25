RAGBRAI Kicks Off Day 4 in Ames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- It is officially the halfway point for the 46th year of RAGBRAI. Day 4's route from Ames to Newton is 59 miles for riders with 1,800 feet to climb. The route will take cyclists through Nevada, Colo, State Center, Melbourne, Baxter with their final stop in Newton.

"It's fun to see all the towns, I have not heard of many of them. Each town has cool and interesting stuff and good food," Brigid Smith from Britt, Iowa said.

Cyclists woke up early Wednesday morning to hit the road. From young to old, RAGBRAI brings a variety of people together every year. This year was the first time in 10 years that RAGBRAI passed through Ames and cyclists took their final lap of the day in Jack Trice Stadium.

Sara Hofer from Sioux City Iowa and her husband just got married, and they are using their week of RAGBRAI as their honeymoon.

"We have been doing RAGBRAI for about six years now, it is such a fun experience. You get to see different concerts and bands every night, there are so many unique and fun characters that you get to meet along the routes so we thought what better way to do something fun and together as a couple than to do RAGBRAI for our honeymoon," Hofer said.

Hofer, her husband and friends are also riding for another reason this week. Their friends and past fellow RAGBRAI riders had tragedy strike their family last week when three members of the family were hurt in a car accident.

"We're riding for Daisy, you can look for Daisy's Dime on Go Fund Me to help with their medical expenses but it's just something that each day we are thinking and praying for them," Hofer said.

Authorities from the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau said there are no closed roads in Ames today. They urge both cyclists and those driving cars to be aware of the mixed traffic on the roads in Ames.