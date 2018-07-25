Severe Weather Possible in Iowa Wednesday

A complex of storms to the north and west will continue to push into northern Iowa this morning. These storms are intense but will continue to weaken as they move southeast. They will not be severe, but isolated thunderstorms will be possible, potentially impacting those riding in RAGBRAI between Ames and Newton. The timing of this first line will be before noon in NW Iowa and between 2 and 4pm for central Iowa.

Another line of storms will form across NW Iowa late this afternoon. The severity of this line will depend on how much the atmosphere recovers after the first line of showers. The later the first round lasts, the more stable our atmosphere will be and the less severe the storms will end up. However, if the sun begins to peek out the atmosphere will destabilize. This will allow for clouds to build and storms to become stronger as they feed on the heat and moisture.

Right now the tornado threat is low, but cannot be completely ruled out. The main threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts. The timing of this second line will be between 4 and 7 PM in NW Iowa and after 7 PM, but before midnight in central Iowa. Storms will begin to weaken by the late evening as they push into southeast Iowa. Rain totals will be under 1″ for general showers and brief thunderstorms but over 1″ is possible under stronger thunderstorms.

