Thief Attempts To Cash Stolen Check

DES MOINES, Iowa– Some say it was a poor attempt at altering a stolen check.

It has Des Moines Police searching for an identity thief.

The suspect took several checks from a mailbox in the 3800 block of East 32nd Street.

Police say the thief attempted to erase the name the check was made out to and, replaced it with a fake name.

The suspect then attempted to cash it at Tradesmen Community Credit Union.

The teller knew something was up and refused the cash the check.

The victim says that saved her $500.

“I am very frustrated, I feel violated, I had to take time off of work, so we can take care of this matter at the bank,” Jody Wade said. “It’s hard to put it into words how it feels when someone just helps themselves to things you work very hard for.”

Police do have video of the suspect attempting to cash the check but are yet to say if an arrest has been made.