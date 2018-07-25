× Troopers Focusing on I-35 Construction Zone in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa – Drivers will want to pay extra attention while on I-35 in Ankeny Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol is increasing troopers’ presence in the area. They are focusing on the construction zone near the 1st Street exit.

Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says the area has become especially dangerous, with reports of drivers speeding, cutting off other vehicles, and driving while texting.

The additional troopers will be out there until 3:00 p.m.