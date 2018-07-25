Valley Church Builds Inclusive Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – One church in West Des Moines is giving back to the community and building an inclusive park.

Special Needs Ministry Leader Beth Castile said from generous donations, Valley Church raised $200,000 for the playground.

“We have a special heart for those with special needs and different abilities. This will be available to those of all types with all abilities,” Castile said.

The playground will feature wheelchair friendly swings, slides, a merry-go-round and more.

Volunteer Tom Miller said he is proud to be building this playground.

“To be able to go down a slide. We can take a wheel chair up three levels and then take them out of the wheel chair and let them slide down a slide and experience the things that kids just take for granted,” Miller said.

Volunteers from the church and community are assembling the park.

“We know what we are doing is working and that we do have some good relationships with the community,” Castile said.

Castile said the park is about 2,400 square feet. The volunteers have put 91 holes in the ground to place different pieces of the park.

“It’s just an awesome venue and it’s going to touch so many lives for joy. It just gives me the joy to do it,” Miller said.

Castile said the park hopes to open to the public mid-August. It will focus on children ages two through 10, but anyone is welcome to use it.

The park is located the Valley Community Center at 4444 Fuller Road, West Des Moines.