85-Year-Old Perry Man Killed After Being Hit by Car

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Perry man is dead after being struck by a car in Dallas County Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened south of Perry near the intersection of J Avenue and K Trail just after 3:00 p.m.

Twenty-year-old Saul Tallez was driving northbound on J Avenue and 85-year-old Wilbur Dickerson was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes.

Tallez’s car crossed over the lanes of traffic striking Dickerson as he exited his vehicle. Dickerson died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.