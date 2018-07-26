A Week After Disappearance Mollie Tibbetts’ Brothers, Boyfriend Cleared in Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Iowa -- It's been one week since Mollie Tibbetts was reported missing in the town of Brooklyn. The week of searching has taken a toll on not just her family, but the community as well.

Authorities have found no sign of Mollie, but they are releasing new information about who they've ruled out in the investigation.

“As in any investigation like this, those who are the closest to Mollie have been interviewed. Everybody within her family, boyfriend, at this point, we don't feel has any involvement in her disappearance” said Assistant Director of DCI Field Operations Mitchell Mortvedt.

Tibbetts worked at the Grinnell Regional Medical Center Day Camp, helping to care for the children of employees.

Chad Nath is the director of the day camp, he says now the children who Mollie helped take care of are asking questions.

“Just, you know, 'is she coming back?' just those types of things, obviously questions we can’t answer at this time. It's tough, it's tough, and obviously it's hard on staff as well, been trying to keep everybody's mind off that and just have our normal programing and going from there” said Nath.

Nath describes Mollie as a happy, bubbly person; and did not notice anything off about her in the days leading up to her disappearance.

“Just normal operations with working with the children and taking care of them” he said.

Mortvedt says they're currently looking into leads and are still getting tips.

“There could be one or two interviews conducted, and out of that you get three or four pieces of information or names to interview and it just kind of starts growing from there” he said.

Mortvedt says the national media picking up this story is helpful for the search.

“Everybody knows what Mollie Tibbetts looks like. Brooklyn is what, four or five miles off I-80 which is probably one of the busiest interstates in the country. It goes from the east to the west coast as we know, and you can jump on I-80 and be really anywhere in the country in a day or two; so it's great that her information and her picture is out there” said Mortvedt.

Citing the ongoing investigation, officials are not releasing information regarding the last known ping of her cellphone or her Fitbit. Mortvedt says today they followed up on some information which lead them to search a pig farm in Guernsey, but the search ended with nothing fruitful.

Anyone with any information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679 or email tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com.