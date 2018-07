Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the boys state baseball tournament from Principal Park, Centerville routed higher-seeded Wilton, 13-0 in five innings. The Big Reds will play for the championship.

Also from the semifinals, Regina edges Van Meter, 4-3, and Newman blanks MSTM, 6-0.