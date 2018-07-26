× Houseboat Gets Stuck on Train Tracks Near Carlisle, Delays Rail Traffic

Flooding has made Saylorville Lake difficult to impossible for boaters this year, but the roads aren’t any better.

A Carlisle man hauling a large house boat he just bought, was unable to make it across a set of train tracks Tuesday. The truck and trailer were stuck across the tracks near Carlisle, blocking train traffic for about two hours.

Carlisle police say once the boat was finally moved, the train tracks were inspected for damage and then reopened.

The man will now have to pay fees for the tow truck, the city for street damage, and the railroad for freight delays.