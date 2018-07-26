× Mayor Of Madrid Motioned To Fire Police Chief

MADRID, Iowa– A heated meeting in Madrid Thursday as the council took up a measure to fire the town’s police chief.

Before the meeting even started, one person was escorted out.

Here’s why, last week council member Valerie Chapman sent a resignation letter to the Mayor.

It reads in part, “I no longer have the respect of the community, nor am I trusted to do the job I was elected to do. Personally, I have no idea how this community can recover from this divide.”

The letter says the resignation is effective immediately.

Yet during the meeting Chapman took her seat at the council table.

She argued the letter wasn’t valid because the mayor hadn’t acted on it.

The city’s attorney stepped in and ruled otherwise and, Chapman was eventually escorted out.

We support Madrid Police Department signs filled the community center.

“Absolutely that’s why we are wearing blue, I support all three of our officers,” Madrid resident Tony Ortiz said.

But it seems to some people that the Mayor of Madrid Kurt Kruse doesn’t, calling this special meeting to end the Madrid Police Chief Rick Tasler.

the council voted and decided Tasler will keep his job.

“Why he did it breaks my heart Mayor Kruse and I were very close and he was very clear that he wanted the sheriff’s department to take control,” Madrid Police Tasler said.

But Mayor Kruse couldn’t give us a clear reason.

“I am definitely in favor of him not being the Police Chief of Madrid,” Mayor Kruse said.

This coincides with pending litigation against Madrid PD.

Glen Downey is the attorney representing two people who say Madrid officers used excessive force.

“I think they would be disappointed as well obviously they have had personal interactions with the chief and other officers and those haven’t been particularly positive,” Attorney Glen Downey said.

Until then this town of nearly $2,600 will be protected by their own local law enforcement.

Now Glen Downey says there could be future litigation.

The police departments insurance could be dropped because of out.