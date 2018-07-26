× Marshall County Treasurer’s Office Opens in New Location After Tornado

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshall County Treasurer’s Office now has a home after the tornado closed the Marshall County Courthouse.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has opened up a space in the Marshalltown Driver Services Center at 2500 South Center Street.

They will provide vehicle registration and titling services between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials say the courthouse may be closed for a full year while repairs are being made.