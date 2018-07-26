× President Trump Arrives in Dubuque for Iowa Visit

DUBUQUE, Iowa — President Donald Trump arrived in Iowa Thursday around 10:45 a.m. and was greeted at the Dubuque airport by about 100 supporters that had been invited to the event.

The supporters chanted “USA, USA, USA” when the president emerged from Air Force One. After deplaning the president met briefly on the runway with a group including Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Representative Rod Blum, and Marshalltown mayor Joel Greer.

Trump then made his way to supporters to offer his thanks, shake hands, and take selfies. Ivanka Trump accompanied her father on the trip.

Around 11:00 a.m, Trump departed for Northeast Iowa Community College’s Peosta campus. While there, he’ll participate in a roundtable discussion on workforce development. He will also tour an advanced manufacturing lab at the school.

There were no protesters at the airport.