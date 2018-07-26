× President Trump Visiting Eastern Iowa Thursday

DUBUQUE, Iowa — President Donald Trump will be in Iowa Thursday to participate in a roundtable discussion on workforce development.

Air Force One is flying into Dubuque Thursday morning and then Trump will travel to the Northeast Iowa Community College campus in Peosta to tour an advanced manufacturing lab.

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Representative Rod Blum are expected to take part in the roundtable.

According to the Des Moines Register, prior to the workforce development roundtable Trump will meet with Marshalltown mayor Joel Greer. Marshalltown was hit by an EF-3 tornado one week ago.